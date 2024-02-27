Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. 136,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

