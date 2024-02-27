Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

