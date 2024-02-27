Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 37,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,672. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

