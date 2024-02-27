Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $122.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

