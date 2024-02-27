Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. 149,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

