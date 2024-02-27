Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 71,306 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

