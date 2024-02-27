Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

