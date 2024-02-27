Mather Group LLC. Sells 604 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

