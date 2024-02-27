Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 622,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,375. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

