Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.70 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 218,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

