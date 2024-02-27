Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.98% from the stock’s current price.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE ACHR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 3,256,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,430. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

About Archer Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

