Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.98% from the stock’s current price.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.9 %
NYSE ACHR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 3,256,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,430. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.
Insider Activity at Archer Aviation
In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.