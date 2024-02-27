Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 95,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.