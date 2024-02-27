Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 18,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

