Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 33,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,338. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.