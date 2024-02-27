Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.20. 257,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

