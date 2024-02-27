Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 808 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

