Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 12,122 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Wingstop worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $797,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $352.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

