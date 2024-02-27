Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of SRE opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

