Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

