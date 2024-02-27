Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $365,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 31,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,810. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

