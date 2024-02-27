Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

