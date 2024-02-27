Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 8,808 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 881,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

