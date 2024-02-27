Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after acquiring an additional 349,976 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOX opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

