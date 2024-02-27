Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

