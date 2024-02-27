Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,118 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.14% of Masimo worth $52,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $132,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

