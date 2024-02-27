Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

