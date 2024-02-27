Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes $1.33 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. 3,579,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,004,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

