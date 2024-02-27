Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes $1.17 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. 85,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,408. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

