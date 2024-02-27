Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,255. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

