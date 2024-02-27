Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,000 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,163. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Dividend Information

Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

