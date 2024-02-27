Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

