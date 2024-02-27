Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $115.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.74. 163,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,671. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

