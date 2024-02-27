Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $211.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $160.60. 57,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,932. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 612,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.