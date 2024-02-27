Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. 464,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

