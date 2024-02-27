Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 92,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.90. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

