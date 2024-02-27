Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 18,469,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,112. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $484.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,089 shares of company stock worth $183,181. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

