Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.00. 4,865,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,476,164. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $440.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

