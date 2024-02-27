Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 24,060 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.39. 63,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,589. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.