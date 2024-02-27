Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 1,592,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,999,531. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

