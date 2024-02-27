Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $204,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.00. 80,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

