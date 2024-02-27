Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 60,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

