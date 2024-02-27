Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.34. 71,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,473. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $252.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.47.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock valued at $29,367,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

