Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,030 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.55. 32,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

