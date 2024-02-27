Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,482,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 7,616,272 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $19.30.

The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

