Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.58. 140,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,121,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Specifically, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

