Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $62.94. Roku shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 2,038,892 shares.

Specifically, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,372 shares of company stock worth $11,559,162. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

