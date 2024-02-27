Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $31.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 36,399 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

