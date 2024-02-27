Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $63.00. Perficient shares last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 31,225 shares traded.

The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

