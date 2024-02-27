Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 590,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,075,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

