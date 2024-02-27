CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

